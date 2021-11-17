Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries. Flotek’s inspired chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production, cleaning products, foods & beverages and fragrances. In the oil and gas sector, Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek manufactures and markets innovative specialty chemicals, downhole drilling and production equipment, and management of automated bulk material handling, loading and blending facilities. “

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Flotek Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE FTK traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 230,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,346. The company has a market capitalization of $75.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55. Flotek Industries has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flotek Industries by 51.7% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 23,843 shares during the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in Flotek Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,840,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after buying an additional 156,337 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Flotek Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Flotek Industries by 293.1% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 58,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 43,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Flotek Industries by 49.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 278,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 92,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flotek Industries (FTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.