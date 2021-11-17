Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (DFP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.162 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.5% over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

DFP stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.73. 39,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,834. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.29. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $31.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 90.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.