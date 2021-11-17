Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.360-$0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $164.50 million-$165.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.75 million.Five9 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.090-$1.100 EPS.

Shares of FIVN stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,547. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.24 and a beta of 0.41. Five9 has a one year low of $138.12 and a one year high of $211.68.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Colliers Securities raised shares of Five9 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Five9 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.50.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total transaction of $619,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,044 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total value of $190,154.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,927,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,082 shares of company stock worth $6,900,583 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Five9 stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.