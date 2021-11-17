FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in October

FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FitLife Brands stock traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, hitting $51.00. 4,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.03. FitLife Brands has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $55.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.70.

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. FitLife Brands had a net margin of 38.93% and a return on equity of 52.80%. The company had revenue of $8.14 million for the quarter.

FitLife Brands, Inc engages in the provision of nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers. Its brands include PMD Sports, iSatori, NDS Nutrition, Metis Nutrition, SirenLabs, BioGenetic Laboratories, Energize, and Core Active. The company was founded by Scott D. Landow on July 26, 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

