First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, an increase of 191.4% from the October 14th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund stock opened at $60.58 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $45.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.56.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%.
