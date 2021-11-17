First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, an increase of 191.4% from the October 14th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund stock opened at $60.58 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $45.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.56.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $429,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $7,720,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 202,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,629,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.