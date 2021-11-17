First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the October 14th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,029 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 297.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

Shares of FTXL stock opened at $78.40 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $78.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%.

