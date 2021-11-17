First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,076,000 after acquiring an additional 194,033 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 47.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 502.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 62,563 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FMHI opened at $55.98 on Wednesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $52.32 and a one year high of $57.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%.

