First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Short Interest Up 2,000.0% in October

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, insider James A. Bowen purchased 35,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $479,808.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 10.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 10.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 9.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the second quarter worth $370,000.

NYSE:FDEU opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.