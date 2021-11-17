First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) traded up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $250.38 and last traded at $249.21. 148,596 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 293,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $248.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.02.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 39.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 0.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

