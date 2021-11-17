First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Shares Acquired by Strid Group LLC

Strid Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,978,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,235 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF makes up about 22.1% of Strid Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Strid Group LLC owned approximately 0.87% of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF worth $98,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period.
Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $27.87. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,454. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.01. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90.
Recommended Story: Derivative
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DALI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.