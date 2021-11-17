First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Short Interest Up 900.0% in October

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FPA. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 5,742.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 262,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 258,393 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 36.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 86,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 23,160 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 29.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.