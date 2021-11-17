First Trust Advisors LP Takes Position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 66,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOV. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 1st quarter valued at $14,263,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 650,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after buying an additional 140,629 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after buying an additional 135,798 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 514.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 130,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,415,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOV opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.29. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $39.32.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.48%.

MOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Movado Group news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $80,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $389,731.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at $523,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

