First Trust Advisors LP Sells 19,117 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,117 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of SiTime worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in SiTime during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SiTime by 548.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in SiTime by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in SiTime in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $58,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,866 shares of company stock valued at $14,048,973 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SITM opened at $274.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.60. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.81 and a fifty-two week high of $301.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 416.00, a PEG ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.84.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.