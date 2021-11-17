First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 296.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,968 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $81,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 100.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.43 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.43. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $20.74 and a one year high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 485.71%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

