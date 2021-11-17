First Trust Advisors LP Acquires New Holdings in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 278,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.49% of Concrete Pumping as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBCP. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Concrete Pumping by 194.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,401,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 925,944 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the second quarter worth approximately $4,030,000. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the second quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the second quarter worth approximately $1,866,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the second quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBCP. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.35.

BBCP opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.41. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $80.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

