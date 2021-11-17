First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 5,204 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Zuora worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZUO opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.29. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZUO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zuora from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Zuora in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 2,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $50,869.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $84,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,545,532 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

