First National Bank of South Miami Makes New $52,000 Investment in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEN. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 184.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Wendy’s news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 134,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $3,068,657.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,494,743.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 382,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $8,940,582.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEN opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WEN. Evercore ISI upgraded Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

About Wendy's

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

