First National Bank of South Miami Has $119,000 Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,906,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,368,000 after buying an additional 79,987 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 17,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 36,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.98.

Shares of TD stock opened at $74.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $75.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

