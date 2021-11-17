First Hawaiian, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

First Hawaiian has increased its dividend by 18.2% over the last three years. First Hawaiian has a payout ratio of 60.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Hawaiian to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.2%.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.12.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FHB shares. Bank of America cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

In related news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $63,004.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Hawaiian stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,208 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.