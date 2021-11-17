First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,837 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bankshares makes up about 1.5% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FFIN traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.36. 1,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,432. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.90. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.93.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.27%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.01 per share, with a total value of $70,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 863,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,606,908.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 7,500 shares of company stock worth $341,525 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

