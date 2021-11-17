First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,714 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,983,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,610,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,726,000 after purchasing an additional 212,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,769,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,710,000 after purchasing an additional 150,946 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 985,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,654,000 after buying an additional 78,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,790,000 after buying an additional 54,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.15. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $26.62.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $155.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.05 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

