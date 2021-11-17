First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will report $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.89. First Business Financial Services reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $28.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.77 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 26.49%.

FBIZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Business Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $30.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.83. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $257.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in First Business Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 44.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

