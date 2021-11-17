FinNexus Trading 8.6% Lower This Week (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 17th. FinNexus has a total market cap of $5,980.69 and $37.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FinNexus has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One FinNexus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00048291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.24 or 0.00222270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010811 BTC.

FinNexus Coin Profile

FNX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

