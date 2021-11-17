Financial Survey: Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) & Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) and Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Yalla Group and Alithya Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yalla Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alithya Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Yalla Group presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 172.93%. Alithya Group has a consensus price target of $3.65, indicating a potential upside of 30.36%. Given Yalla Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Yalla Group is more favorable than Alithya Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.9% of Yalla Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of Alithya Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Yalla Group has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alithya Group has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Yalla Group and Alithya Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yalla Group 28.57% 26.30% 23.78% Alithya Group -3.37% -8.97% -4.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yalla Group and Alithya Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yalla Group $134.93 million 9.77 $3.21 million $0.41 22.34 Alithya Group $217.77 million 0.71 -$13.14 million ($0.14) -20.00

Yalla Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alithya Group. Alithya Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yalla Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Yalla Group beats Alithya Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FITM, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Askida CTTM, a solution that allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; Capsure RFTM, a cloud based platform for healthcare providers to inventory management processes; CASSITM analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochemical turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDERTM, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare facilities and to centralized electronic health records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

