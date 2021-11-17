Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.89

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.89 and traded as high as $40.35. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $40.11, with a volume of 32,546,946 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.89.

Get Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4,821.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 179.9% in the 3rd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.