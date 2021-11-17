Financial Comparison: CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) and LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA)

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

LM Funding America has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LM Funding America and CCUR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LM Funding America $1.26 million 58.56 -$4.04 million N/A N/A CCUR $5.87 million 4.29 $12.23 million ($733.33) 0.00

CCUR has higher revenue and earnings than LM Funding America.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LM Funding America and CCUR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LM Funding America 0 0 0 0 N/A CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.9% of LM Funding America shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of LM Funding America shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of CCUR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LM Funding America and CCUR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LM Funding America 1,144.75% -18.83% -18.08% CCUR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

LM Funding America beats CCUR on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

LM Funding America Company Profile

LM Funding America, Inc. is a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado and Illinois. The company offers funding to associations by purchasing a portion of the associations’ rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the associations arising from unpaid association assessments. LM Funding America was founded by Carollinn Gould on January 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

CCUR Company Profile

CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

