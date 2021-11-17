Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Field Trip Health stock opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. Field Trip Health has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 19.05, a current ratio of 19.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.94.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Field Trip Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Field Trip Health in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRP. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Field Trip Health in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Field Trip Health in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Field Trip Health in the third quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Field Trip Health in the third quarter valued at about $538,000. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

