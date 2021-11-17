Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Field Trip Health stock opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. Field Trip Health has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 19.05, a current ratio of 19.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.94.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Field Trip Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Field Trip Health in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.
About Field Trip Health
Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.
