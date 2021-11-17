Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) is FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,514 shares during the period. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF makes up about 10.7% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $15,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 98.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,414.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 17,046 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 864.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 130,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 10,033.3% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter.

ONEQ traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,361. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

