Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Ferro posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 13.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Ferro by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Ferro by 402.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 72,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ferro by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 665,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferro by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 636,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after buying an additional 385,634 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ferro by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 682,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,881,000 after buying an additional 86,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FOE traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.38. The stock had a trading volume of 227,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.49. Ferro has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

