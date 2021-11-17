Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

Get Ferrari alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RACE. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oddo Securities started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $243.09.

Ferrari stock opened at $257.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $183.82 and a 12-month high of $266.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.60 and its 200 day moving average is $216.54. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ferrari during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 26,084.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Ferrari during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 19.9% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Ferrari by 166.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferrari (RACE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.