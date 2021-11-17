FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 2,328 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AON by 13,443.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 778,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,802,000 after purchasing an additional 772,450 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,976,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AON by 28.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,209,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,569,000 after acquiring an additional 489,876 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in AON by 19.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,837,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,452,000 after acquiring an additional 462,746 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AON by 40.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,545,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,908,000 after acquiring an additional 443,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

AON traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.26. 19,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,411. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $299.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $197.86 and a 52 week high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Atlantic Securities lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.43.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

