FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,728 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,739 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $51.72. 241,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,644,678. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.31. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.