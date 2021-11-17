FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 403,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,117,000 after purchasing an additional 60,120 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 39.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 505,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,225,000 after purchasing an additional 143,542 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.9% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 650,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,577,000 after purchasing an additional 42,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

Thomson Reuters stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.14. 7,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,968. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.96. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $78.04 and a 12-month high of $122.24. The firm has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.54%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

