FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 383 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,117 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $662,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 92,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Masco by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,556,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,605,000 after purchasing an additional 223,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

MAS stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.29. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $68.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is 51.37%.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.21.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.