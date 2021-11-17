FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,107 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 20,718 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Neogen by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Neogen by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 235,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,851,000 after acquiring an additional 148,957 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Neogen by 239.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 127,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 90,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neogen alerts:

In related news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $251,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $699,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,622. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.87 and a beta of 0.45. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.01.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Neogen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.