FairGame Hits Market Capitalization of $20.40 Million (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $20.40 million and $7.94 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FairGame has traded up 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005582 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00049464 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official website is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

