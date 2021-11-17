FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) PT Raised to $323.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $301.00 to $323.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FDS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $381.80.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $460.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $411.85 and its 200-day moving average is $368.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $464.54. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The company had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

In other news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $407,981.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total transaction of $993,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,290 shares of company stock worth $5,795,629 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 115.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 104,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,010,000 after purchasing an additional 23,334 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $25,723,982,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.9% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.