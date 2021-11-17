Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,274 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after acquiring an additional 578,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after acquiring an additional 742,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,103,660 shares of company stock worth $736,925,216 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $341.58. The company had a trading volume of 338,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,752,381. The stock has a market cap of $950.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $341.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.58. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

