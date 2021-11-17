F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Trading Up 4.6%

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV)’s share price was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.33. Approximately 3,223 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 485,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FXLV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F45 Training has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.19.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.40). Equities analysts predict that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

