F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Trading Down 8.9% Following Weak Earnings

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) shares traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $11.66 and last traded at $11.83. 7,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 473,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.40).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FXLV. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter worth about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter worth about $1,543,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19.

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

