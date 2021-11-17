Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Evoqua Water Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.80. 19,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,955. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Evoqua Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 276.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,180 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

