Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.54

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.54 and last traded at $42.81, with a volume of 2152443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.37.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AQUA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 101.39, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.86.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,098,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,550 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,328,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 36,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,980,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

