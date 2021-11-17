Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 101.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average of $35.64. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

