Everipedia (IQ) Price Tops $0.0180 on Exchanges

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 17th. In the last week, Everipedia has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $180.15 million and approximately $42.94 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00069235 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00070659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00092640 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,962.19 or 0.99241596 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,207.11 or 0.06963052 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,449,162 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

