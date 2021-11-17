Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Euroseas had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS.

Shares of ESEA stock traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,352. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.57. Euroseas has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $182.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESEA shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Euroseas from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Euroseas by 2,272.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Euroseas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Euroseas in the second quarter worth about $294,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Euroseas by 12,595.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 23,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Euroseas during the third quarter valued at approximately $857,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

