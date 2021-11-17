ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) will post ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). ESSA Pharma posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

ESSA Pharma stock opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $587.19 million, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.58. ESSA Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 72.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,477,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,950 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 1,319.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 564,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 1,658.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 502,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 473,842 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 1,014.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 226,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,851,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,812,000 after purchasing an additional 399,900 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

