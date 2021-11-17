ESP Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ESP Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the October 14th total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ESPIQ traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 1,032,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,086. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. ESP Resources has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.
ESP Resources Company Profile
Further Reading: Margin
Receive News & Ratings for ESP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.