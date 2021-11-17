ESP Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ESP Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the October 14th total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ESPIQ traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 1,032,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,086. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. ESP Resources has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.

ESP Resources Company Profile

ESP Resources, Inc is an oil and gas services company, which engages in manufacturing, distributing marketing and supplying of specialty chemicals for oil and gas industry. The company was founded by David Dugas on October 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

