Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 937,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,488 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $69,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,427,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,189,000 after buying an additional 121,998 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,413,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,039,000 after buying an additional 2,226,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,207,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,145,000 after buying an additional 208,199 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 58.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,545,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,413,000 after buying an additional 2,417,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,371,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,148,000 after buying an additional 39,446 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELS opened at $84.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.49. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $88.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 102.11%.

ELS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

