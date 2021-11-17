Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Invesque Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:IVQ)

Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Invesque in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Invesque’s FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Shares of TSE IVQ opened at C$2.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$128.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05. Invesque has a 12-month low of C$2.01 and a 12-month high of C$4.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.10.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 107 properties, including 72 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

