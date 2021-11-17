Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Audacy, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) – B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Audacy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. B. Riley also issued estimates for Audacy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get Audacy alerts:

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Audacy had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

NYSEARCA AUD opened at $3.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $434.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.65. Audacy has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49.

In other news, Chairman Joseph M. Field bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy in the second quarter valued at about $27,094,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy in the second quarter valued at about $580,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy in the second quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy in the second quarter valued at about $2,435,000. Institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Audacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.